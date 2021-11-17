Ascension Parish School Board approves one-time payments for employees

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for eligible full-time and part-time employees for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a letter from Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander, the approved payments include:

Full-time employees hired on or before Oct. 7, 2021: $1,200

Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 2, 2021: $600

All eligible part-time employees hired on or before Oct. 7, 2021: $600

Eligible part-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 2, 2021: $300

"Each and every one of you is deserving of this one-time payment, which will be distributed in December. You go above and beyond to serve the children in Ascension Parish to ensure they have quality experiences at every touchpoint. What you do absolutely matters!" Alexander stated.