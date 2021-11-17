Ascension Parish Library to host YouTube business webinar

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Library will host a Grow With Google virtual workshop on using YouTube to grow business.

Participants will discover best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes products and drives engagement. Topics of discussion also include understanding different video formats and how to target and measure results.

The seminar, at noon Dec. 2, will be led by a Google-supported trainer. Advance registration is required. Visit Ascension Parish Library’s Business Resource Center website at aplbusinessresource.com and click on the banner to register online. Once registered, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the webinar, hosted on GoToWebinar. For further assistance, call the library at (225) 647-3955.

Use YouTube to Grow Your Business is sponsored by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills grant through the Grow with Google Partner Program and the Public Library Association. Ascension Parish Library is a Silver partner with the Grow with Google Partner Program. This program helps organizations host trainings for local business owners on how to use digital tools to be successful online and ensures that the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone.

Library to close for Thanksgiving

The Ascension Parish Library will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.

LEGO Club meets Nov. 29

The Ascension Parish Library’s LEGO Club will meet at 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Dutchtown branch.

First-time builders and LEGO masters alike will enjoy putting the pieces together and building whatever they imagine. LEGO bricks are provided, and materials and creations must stay at the library. Builders may bring a camera to capture the moment.

LEGO Club is open to kids of all ages. Duplo Blocks and Mega Blocks will be available for younger children. Please note: Contains small parts which present a choking hazard and are not suitable for kids under 3 years.

For more information about this event, call (225) 673-8699 or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Decorate the Kids’ Tree

Christmas is almost here, and the library is ready to spread some holiday cheer. Kids of all ages are invited to add their creative touch to Ascension Parish Library’s Christmas tree for kids and receive a prize for helping to make it look fun and festive.

Stop by the library any time during the month of December, color an ornament, hang it on our kids’ tree, and you will get to choose a small prize as a thank you. While you’re at the library, sign up for a library card if you don’t already have one, and check out the variety of great Christmas themed materials in our collection. The whole family is sure to find something to enjoy. For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.