Ascension Parish deputies raising funds for American Cancer Society

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies have ditched their razors to raise awareness and money in the fight against cancer.

According to APSO, each participating deputy donates $25 to keep a neatly-trimmed beard through the month of November. All proceeds go to the Louisiana chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Citizens are also encouraged to join the effort. Checks can be made out to the American Cancer Society and dropped off at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.