River Parishes Community College breaks ground on new plant

Staff Report
River Parishes Community College broke ground on its new plant.

River Parishes Community College in Gonzales officially broke ground on its new training plant.

The Process Equipment Trainer plant is a full-sized working production unit where students can safely learn on a fully-functioning plant.

The community college is investing $3.5 million for construction and industry partners have chipped in $1.5 million in equipment, donations and services.

The plant construction project is set to be completed in late spring with a commission date in summer 2022. 

“This world-class plant will offer students and industry partners a real-world experience as a fully functional unit,” RPCC's Interim Chancellor Dr. Jim Carlson stated in a release. “More importantly, RPCC students and industry partners will be able to train in work-based learning experiences that they will see in a plant environment.”