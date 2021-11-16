Louisiana mayors attend signing of Biden infrastructure bill

Staff Report

Leaders of Louisiana's largest cities joined Gov. John Bel Edwards in Washington, D.C. for the signing of President Biden's infrastructure bill.

The $1.2 trillion bill will fund roads and bridges, as well as invest in clean energy, public transportation, and the power grid.

“This will be transformative for our city and state on so many levels - building a safer and more sustainable future for our community,” tweeted Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who was among the delegation from Louisiana.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins also attended.

Edwards called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act "a big win for Louisiana" as it is expected to bring overdue projects to the state.

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will oversee the infrastructure plan.