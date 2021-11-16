Louisiana among 12 states suing over vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Staff Report

Joining several other states, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Nov. 16 he has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services over a rule that mandates COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare employees.

“Biden’s bureaucrats at CMS are threatening the jobs of millions of our healthcare heroes who risked their lives last year caring for our neighbors with COVID-19," Landry said in a statement.

Landry argued the mandate would upend the state's budget and could lead to healthcare shortages.

States joining Louisiana in the lawsuit include: Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.

According to a release from CMS, the Biden-Harris administration is requiring vaccination of eligible staff at health care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

“Ensuring patient safety and protection from COVID-19 has been the focus of our efforts in combatting the pandemic and the constantly evolving challenges we’re seeing,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure stated in the release.