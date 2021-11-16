Ascension Parish deputies arrest two accused of burglaries in Geismar

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two suspects accused in multiple burglaries in Geismar.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Eric Troquille of Gonzales and 29-year-old Natalie Gremillion of Hessmer on Nov. 15.

Troquille was charged with 17 counts of simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, four-counts of theft $1,000, ten counts of theft of a firearm, five counts of theft less than $1,000, seven counts of criminal trespass, aggravated assault with a firearm, and attempted burglary.

Gremillion was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and theft.

According to a release, deputies responded to a multiple-vehicle burglary at a business on Hwy. 75 in Geismar on Oct. 14. A subject reportedly entered numerous unlocked vehicles and stole various items, including handguns.

On Oct. 17, deputies responded to a multiple-vehicle burglary at a second business on Hwy. 75 where a subject again entered several unlocked vehicles and stole items and handguns.

On Oct. 30, deputies were called to a business on Ashland Road in Geismar for a suspected vehicle burglary.

Deputies learned that a security guard was approached by the suspect who then pointed a firearm at him before running into a nearby wooded area.

Investigators developed Troquille as a suspect in all three incidents.

On Nov. 15, deputies reportedly located both Troquille and Gremillion together in a vehicle on Hwy. 42.

Both were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.