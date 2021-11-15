Ascension Parish Schools holding job fair Nov. 17

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools is holding a Teacher Job Fair to fill 24 current openings across the district.

Those wishing to secure teaching positions for the current year should attend as well as those who will be graduating from teacher preparation programs in May.

WHAT: Ascension Public Schools Fall Teacher Job Fair

WHEN: 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

WHERE: Bluff Middle School Cafetorium, 5464 Bluff Road, Prairieville, LA 70769

DETAILS: 5:00 p.m. Check-In and Social; 5:30 p.m. Welcome & Overview; 6:00 p.m. Interviews

Candidates interested in attending should reserve their spot by completing a short form at https://forms.gle/yvvnrw1x2qzXridcA.

Ascension Public Schools invests in the success of its teachers through a multi-tiered teacher support structure including teacher coaches, mentor teachers, and master teachers. In addition, cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art facilities enhance the teaching environment.

"Teaching is hard, especially for new teachers. In Ascension, new teachers are supported with mentors and professional growth opportunities," said G.W. Carver Primary Master Teacher Jessica Ockman.

The starting salary for teachers in Ascension Parish is $47,283 with an opportunity to earn up to $1,800 in performance pay. Employees of Ascension Public Schools enjoy a robust benefits package including medical insurance with dental and vision coverage, as well as the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana.