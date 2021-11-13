Three of four Louisiana amendments fail at polls Nov. 13

Staff Report

Voters across Louisiana decided four constitutional amendments Nov. 13.

Failed - CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax

- CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax Passed - CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes

- CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes Failed - CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) - Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes

- CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) - Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes Failed - CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) - Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected

Locally, Republicans Lynelle Johnson and Kim Landry will be in a runoff for Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court, according to complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State.

With all 25 precincts reporting, Johnson led with 1,575 votes. Landry finished second with 1,284 votes. J. Russell-Roddy, no party, had 377.

Unofficial turnout was 10.4 percent.

Johnson previously ran for the justice of the peace position. Landry was a previous candidate for judge.

The candidates are vying for the position formerly held by John Hebert.