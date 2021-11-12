St. Amant honors Sgt. Derek Lambert as team captain

Staff Report

The St. Amant Gators Booster Club and athletic team recognized Sgt. Derek Matthew Lambert as team captain at a St. Amant High School football game.

St. Amant Booster Club President James E. LeBlanc shared a photo of Principal Beth Templet and Athletic Director David Oliver honoring the Marine.

Lambert is the son of Chris and Daphne Lambert. He played football for the Galvez Tigers, the Lake Lions, and the St. Amant Gators.

Lambert graduated from St. Amant in 2007 with honors and was awarded the all-state academic athlete award in 2006.

He joined the Marines after graduation and attended boot camp at Paris Island, S.C.

Lambert is currently stationed in Baton Rouge, and is a resident of Prairieville.