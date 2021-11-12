Potential changes to Ascension Parish Council districts workshopped

Staff Report

An open-house workshop was held Nov. 10 at the government complex in Gonzales to focus on potential changes to the Ascension Parish Council district maps.

Possible adjustments would be shaped by population changes. Ascension Parish reported 126,500 people in the 2020 Census, an 18 percent rise from the 2010 U.S. Census. The parish recorded the second-fastest growth rate in the state.

Mike Hefner of Geographic Planning and Demographic Services, LLC presented proposed maps which can be found on the parish's website.

One of the biggest possible changes could be for representation on the west side of the parish due to its decreased population figures.

Currently, District 2 council member Joel Robert represents a portion of the west bank along with District 1's Alvin "Coach" Thomas. District 2 also covers a portion of the east side around the Pelican Point and Sorrento areas.

Any changes made to the boundaries would not go into effect until the next council election, which would be in the autumn of 2023.

Additional public workshops and changes are expected before a final decision is made on district boundaries.