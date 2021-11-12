Lofton Staffing Services receives Work Safe Award

Staff Report

Lofton Staff Services, an employment agency with a location in Gonzales, has received the Platinum Work Safe Award distributed annually by Texas Mutual Insurance Company.

The program recognizes policyholders whose commitment to employee safety sets them apart in safety standards, according to a news release.

Lofton is one of 200 businesses out of 72,000 policyholders across Texas to receive this award.

“We selected Lofton Industries because they provide the resources necessary to protect employees from workplace hazards, which is reflected by their outstanding safety record. Simply put, it is clear that safety is a core value in the organization.” stated Eric Bourquin of Texas Mutual Insurance Company.

“Lofton is dedicated to maintaining high safety standards. Our safety program is a partnership between our clients, employees and our safety team”, stated Bret Lofton, Co-President of Lofton Corporation. “Safety is not just a buzz word here at Lofton. We are so committed to safety that we are the only staffing and security company that has a complete Safety Division, Lofton Safety Services. We are very proud of this award which solidifies the hard work and dedication of Jeremy Olivier and our entire safety division. We thank our clients, employees and staff for achieving our high safety standards.”

Lofton has 12 offices throughout Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi. The corporate headquarters is located in Baton Rouge.