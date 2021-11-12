Ascension Listens virtual meeting set for Nov. 16

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and his administrative staff will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

This is the latest in a series of town hall meetings that Cointment and his staff began holding this summer in locations around the parish. This time the event will be broadcast live on Ascension21, and on the parish YouTube channel, Facebook page, and website, to allow even more people the opportunity to participate.

“Our Ascension Listens Tour this summer was a huge success. They were well attended and we heard some great input from our citizens,” Cointment said. “We now have the ability to bring it to a broader audience, so people can phone in their questions and comments.”

During the live town hall, residents can call in to a central telephone number to ask a question or make a comment. With him will be his staff of department directors to help answer questions or clarify answers.

Anyone wishing to participate should register at www.AscensionListens.com.