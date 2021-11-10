Request for new judge denied for murder suspect Matthew Mire

Staff Report

Matthew Mire, accused of murdering two people during a day-long crime spree that ended in a manhunt, was denied a change of judge in Ascension Parish court on Nov. 9.

Judge Tess Stromberg rejected arguments from Mire's attorneys that the random selection method in Ascension Parish violated his right to due process.

Mire, 31, stands accused of killing Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair in Prairieville on Oct. 9. Authorities have accused him in multiple crimes that day, spanning Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parishes.

He has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in Ascension Parish.

Mire was indicted Oct. 14 by a grand jury in Ascension Parish.