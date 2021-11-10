Man rescued from burning vehicle at Geismar gas station, later arrested

Staff Report

The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department shared video of a man being rescued from a burning car at the TNT Express gas station at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 73 in Geismar.

According to Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office records, the man inside the car was arrested after he was treated at a hospital.

Dexton Weber, 36, of Gramercy, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After he was discharged from the hospital, deputies arrested Weber for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-offense operating while intoxicated.

Jesse McNemar captured the video of the dramatic scene as the fire was extinguished and the occupant of the car was rescued.

In the Facebook post, the Geismar department thanked its dedicated firefighters, emergency medical service responders, as well as Acadian Ambulance and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for their response to the scene.

Bystanders reportedly assisted with the rescue.