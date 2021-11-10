Ascension Parish Library’s Teen Book Club to meet Saturday

Staff Report

Readers between the ages of 12 and 18 who enjoy talking about books and hanging out with other teens are invited to Ascension Parish Library’s Teen Book Club.

The club will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the second Saturday of every month, at the Galvez branch.

Read our monthly book selection and discuss it in a fun and welcoming environment. The book discussion this Saturday will be “The Night Gardener” by Jonathan Auxier. Next month, the book discussion will be “Etiquette & Espionage” by Gail Carriger on Dec. 11.

Refreshments will be provided. Registration required. Book selections will be reserved for pick up at the Galvez location. While book selections are chosen for teens, parents may wish to review the content for appropriateness for their young adults.

If you are interested in joining or for more information about book selections, call (225) 622-3339.

Create a cactus rock garden

Tweens ages 9 to 11 are invited to Ascension Parish Library to design, paint and “plant” rocks to make their own faux cactus garden. Design a vibrant cheerful cactus, paint the design onto rocks, then “plant” your creations in mini pots. The best part is that you never have to water it!

The library will host this event at 10 a.m. Saturday in Galvez, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 23 in Gonzales and 5 p.m. Nov. 30 in Dutchtown. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Small business seminar set

Ascension Parish Library will host a virtual small business seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday. This seminar is designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business.

Presenter Sonia E. Wilson, business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College — Baton Rouge, will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea, as well as how to obtain a small business loan.

Topics of discussion include: the purpose of developing a feasible business plan; assessing business risks; marketing strategy development; management planning; financial planning; identifying sources of funds for business start-ups; the do’s and don'ts of borrowing money; the loan application process; and key resources available to get assistance.

Advance registration is required for this Zoom webinar. To register, visit the APL Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on Webinars. An email address is required to register. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live session. For additional information or assistance, call (225) 647-3955.

Bilingual Storytime in Gonzales Nov. 18

Children ages 8 and younger and their families are invited to experience storytime in two languages at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Ascension Parish Library Gonzales. This exciting and interactive bilingual storytime will be presented in English and Spanish. Enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs and active play, followed by a fun and easy craft. For more information, call (225) 647-3955 or visit us online at myAPL.org.

¡Experimente la hora del cuento en dos idiomas! Los niños de 8 años o menos y sus familias están invitados a visitar la biblioteca parroquial de Ascension el Jueves 18 de noviembre a las 6:00 pm en Gonzales para disfrutar de un emocionante e interactivo cuento bilingüe presentado en inglés y español. Disfruta de treinta minutos de historias, canciones y juego activo, seguidos de una manualidad divertida y sencilla. Para obtener más información, llame al (225) 647-3955 o visítenos en línea en myAPL.org.

LEGO Club set Nov. 29

Ascension Parish Library’s LEGO Club is for first-time builders and masters at LEGO construction. The club will meet at 4 p.m. Nov. 29 in Dutchtown to build whatever you can imagine!

We’ll provide the LEGO bricks, so leave your own blocks at home, because we wouldn’t want you to lose your favorite pieces. However, materials and creations must stay at the library. You may want to bring a camera to capture the moment.

LEGO Club is open to kids of all ages. Duplo Blocks and Mega Blocks will be available for younger children. Please note: Contains small parts which present a choking hazard and are not suitable for kids under 3 years. For more information about this event, call (225) 673-8699 or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Learn YouTube to grow business

The library will host a Grow with Google virtual workshop on using YouTube to build business at noon Dec. 2.

The workshop is led by a Google-supported trainer, who will present best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services and drives engagement with your brand. Attendees will learn how to create and organize a YouTube Channel, add videos, and promote their business with video ads

Topics of discussion also include understanding different video formats and how to target and measure results.

Advance registration required. Visit Ascension Parish Library’s Business Resource Center website at aplbusinessresource.com and click on the banner to register online. Once registered, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the webinar, hosted on GoToWebinar. For further assistance, call the library at (225) 647-3955.

Use YouTube to Grow Your Business is brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills grant through the Grow with Google Partner Program and the Public Library Association. Ascension Parish Library is a Silver partner with the Grow with Google Partner Program. This program helps organizations host trainings for local business owners on how to use digital tools to be successful online and ensures that the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone.