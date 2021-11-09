Gonzales man charged with felony firearm possession

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Gonzales man on felony firearm violations after a traffic stop Nov. 6 in Paincourtville.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 30-year-old Jamon Javon Simoneaux of South Burnside Avenue, Gonzales.

According to a news release, a deputy observed a vehicle on Hwy. 70 East commit a traffic violation. Deputies stated Simoneaux was a passenger within arm's reach of a fully-loaded large caliber handgun.

A dispatcher advised the deputy that Simoneaux was a convicted felon on charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

He was booked on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Simoneaux was released on a $25,000 bond.