National gas prices continue to creep up

Staff Report

Prices at gas pumps across the country slowly climbed this week to a national average of $3.42 per gallon.

According to a news release from AAA, gasoline prices last hit the mark in September 2014 when Taylor Swift topped the pop charts with "Shake It Off."

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said Daylight Saving Time could have an effect on driving habits due to less daylight hours.

“Drivers may head straight home from work to avoid the darkness rather than tack on side trips for shopping or errands," Gross stated in the release.

The current national average of $3.42 is 16 cents more than a month ago, $1.31 more than a year ago, and 80 cents more than in 2019.

The lowest prices in the greater Baton Rouge area were $2.85 per gallon, according to gas-price tracking site GasBuddy. Membership warehouses like Costco and Sam's Club were among the lowest.

The median U.S. price stands at $3.29 per gallon, GasBuddy reported. The states with the lowest averages include Oklahoma ($3.00), Arkansas ($3.06), and Texas ($3.06). The highest prices were in California ($4.60), Hawaii ($4.27), and Nevada ($3.94).