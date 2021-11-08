Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 25.8%; Louisiana cases surge 18.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 18.9% as 3,378 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,840 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 46th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 2.8% from the week before, with 503,769 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.67% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ascension Parish reported 78 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 62 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 21,857 cases and 243 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Plaquemines Parish with 780 cases per 100,000 per week; Avoyelles Parish with 595; and Natchitoches Parish with 220. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Jefferson Parish, with 295 cases; Lafayette Parish, with 280 cases; and Avoyelles Parish, with 239. Weekly case counts rose in 30 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Avoyelles, Plaquemines and Jefferson parishes.

Louisiana ranked 45th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 54.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 67.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Louisiana reported administering another 107,588 vaccine doses, including 19,206 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 55,552 vaccine doses, including 10,971 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 4,954,751 total doses.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 30 parishes, with the best declines in Calcasieu Parish, with 89 cases from 136 a week earlier; in Caddo Parish, with 135 cases from 168; and in Acadia Parish, with 29 cases from 61.

In Louisiana, 68 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 85 people were reported dead.

A total of 761,849 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 14,615 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 46,487,791 people have tested positive and 754,429 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Nov. 7.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 281

The week before that: 289

Four weeks ago: 538

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 69,049

The week before that: 69,531

Four weeks ago: 84,705

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.