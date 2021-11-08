East Ascension Drainage Board approves agreement with Bill Roux

During the Nov. 8 meeting in Gonzales, the East Ascension Drainage Board agreed to enter into an agreement with William Roux LLC to serve as a liaison between the board and parish administration.

Board members Joel Robert and Dal Waguespack voted against, while Dempsey Lambert, Teri Casso, Travis Turner, John Cagnolatti, Aaron Lawler voted in favor. Michael Mason and Corey Orgeron were absent.

The consulting agreement for $49,999 brings William "Bill" Roux back into the fold, as he served as parish public works director for 18 years. He was first appointed in 2000, and retired in early 2018.

Lawler said Roux's name has been unfairly "dragged through mud" leading up to the decision to hire him.

"It's just a shame. The vitriol aimed toward him has been unacceptable many times," Lawler said.

He then shared a list of projects Roux worked on during his stint as public works director.

"A lot of good things happened under the watch of Bill Roux, and he wants to help. That's what this is about, and we're going to work together," Lawler said.

Prior to the vote, Robert asked why Roux was not in attendance.

Parish President Clint Cointment said Roux told him he had not been feeling well, and would be unable to attend the meeting.

Roux has not appeared at any meetings over recent months.

During the public comment period, Catrina Bonomolo commented on the idea of adding Roux as liaison.

"I don't think that we need a liaison. You all seem to be working very well, and I appreciate that. I think spending this money again for Mr. Roux is ridiculous," she said.

Members had agreed to defer the matter during the Oct. 18 meeting in Gonzales. The meeting went to recess after board members and citizens in attendance began shouting among each other.