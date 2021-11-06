Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate for larger businesses

Staff Report

A federal appeals court temporarily halted the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more employees.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly testing.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who filed a lawsuit challenging the mandate, called the president's action an "unlawful overreach."

In a Facebook post on his verified page, Landry called the move "a major win for the liberty of job creators and their employees."

A reported 27 states have filed lawsuit challenging the mandate in several circuits.