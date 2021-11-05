St. Amant man struck on Gold Place Road dies from injuries

Staff Report

Authorities arrested a Maurepas man following a collision with a pedestrian in St. Amant.

Ascension Parish deputies responded about 3 p.m. Oct. 31 to a pedestrian hit on Gold Place Road in St. Amant.

Upon arrival, deputies found Stan Lee Frederic, 41, suffering from severe head injuries. He was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition. On Thursday, Frederic succumbed to his injuries.

On the morning of the incident, deputies arrested Trent Amedee, 45, of Maurepas who remained on the scene. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree vehicular negligent injury and careless operation. He is also charged with vehicular homicide as a result of Frederic’s death.

Amedee was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.