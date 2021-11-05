Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new dog park in Prairieville

Staff Report

The Leadership Ascension class and several dignitaries celebrated the opening of the new dog park at Prairieville Park the morning of Nov. 5.

The project was a public/private partnership with the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, the Parish of Ascension, and several businesses and individuals in Ascension Parish.

The Prairie Dogs will celebrate the grand opening for the new dog park in Prairieville on Nov. 6.

The event will be 3 to 6 p.m. at the park located at 38430 Hwy. 929 in Prairieville.

It will include raffles, vendors, music, treats, and a kid's corner with inflatables and face painting.

The free event will be sponsored by Ascension Parish, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, EATEL, and Leadership Ascension.

The Prairie Dogs team members are Tia Starr (Our Lady of the Lake Ascension), Monika Arnold (EATEL), Darby Lambert (Ascension Parish Public Schools), Evan Mativi (OneSource EHS) Jacob Shoemake (Westlake Chemical), and Shontel Stewart (BASF).