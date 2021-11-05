LA 933 bridge in Galvez to close for repairs

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development notified Ascension Parish Government that the Henderson Bayou bridge on LA Highway 933 will close for repairs Monday.

The bridge is located on Hwy 933 a tenth of a mile west of the intersection with Joe Sevario Road and Galvez Middle School.

DOTD typically detours traffic only to state routes, but the parish has allowed detours onto local roads as well because of the proximity to Galvez Middle School and the densely populated area. Drivers detouring around the construction are asked to be considerate in residential areas.

The work is expected to be complete and the bridge reopened in two weeks, depending on weather.