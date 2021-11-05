Louisiana Attorney General files lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate for larger businesses

Staff Report

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced he filed a lawsuit challenging the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.

In a news release, Landry called the Biden administration's Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule "unconstitutional" and "coercion."

The action was a day after he filed suit to halt the vaccine mandate for federal contractors, and hours after the administration issued its Emergency Temporary Standard implementing the OSHA mandate.

“Just when you think Joe Biden cannot possibly abuse his power any more, he then utilizes his government bureaucrats to threaten private employers,” Landry stated in the release.

He went on to call the move an "overreach" and an "egregious attack" on liberties and freedoms.

“I trust our Petition for Review will be granted by the Fifth Circuit, and I look forward to showing them the many statutory and constitutional reasons why the Court must halt implementation of the OSHA rule,” Landry added.

What's in the mandate?

The mandate requires tens of millions of American workers to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or get tested for coronavirus weekly, according to rules issued Nov. 4.

The requirements would apply to an estimated 84 million employees of the country's medium and large businesses.

According to an Associated Press report, tougher rules will apply to the 17 million employees of hospitals, nursing homes, and facilities that receive government funding through Medicare and Medicaid. The workers will not have an option for testing.

The report added workers will will be able to ask for exemptions based on religious or medical reasons.