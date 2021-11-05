Ascension Parish Council approves new job positions

The Ascension Parish Council passed ordinances Nov. 4 to add several previously-discussed job positions to parish government.

The meeting was held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville, and members Aaron Lawler and Corey Orgeron were absent.

During last month's meeting in Donaldsonville, the council delved into the job descriptions with Dr. Christel Slaughter, CEO of SSA Consultants, and consultant Cody Saucier.

The titles include three Data Analyst positions, Community Outreach Coordinator, three Drainage Engineer positions, Director of Performance Accountability and Data Analytics, Director of Health and Community Development, and Director of Human Resources/Personnel Director.

Slaughter has said Ascension Parish's government competes with private industry along the Mississippi River, which often attracts quality candidates with higher pay and better benefits than the public sector.

Based on the labor grade, some of the new positions could pay more than $100,000 annually.

In other matters during the meeting: