Ascension Listens virtual event set for Nov. 16

Staff Report

Ascension Listens continues Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. with a virtual event.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment will participate in the live event.

To register for call-in participation during the event, visit: http://www.ascensionparish.net/listening-tour or call the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200 and leave your name and number stating you'd like to participate in Ascension Listens Live.

Streaming will be available on the Ascension Listens website, the Ascension21 YouTube page, and Facebook.