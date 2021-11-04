Veterans Day events set for Gonzales, Donaldsonville

Staff Report

A schedule of events surrounding Veterans Day has been announced for the Gonzales and Donaldsonville areas of Ascension Parish.

The events include:

Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. - Veterans celebration dance at VFW Hall on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales.

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. - Ceremony and 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknowns at Ascension Veterans Park on Irma Blvd. in Gonzales.

Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. - Gilla Gives Back honorary beer release at Gilla Brewing Co. on Hwy. 44.

Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. - Veterans jambalaya cook off and sale at VFW Hall on Churchpoint Road.

Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - VFW Post 3693 Auxiliary craft fair on Churchpoint Road.

Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. - Veterans Parade from Irma Blvd, to Worthey, to Hwy. 44, to Cornerview Rd.

Also, Veterans Day events will be celebrated on the west bank in Donaldsonville.

The City of Donaldsonville, along with American Legion Post 98 and VFW Post 3766, will host the annual Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at Louisiana Square.

The events will kick off with a parade from Donaldsonville City Hall, beginning at 9 a.m. The lineup begins at 8:30 a.m.