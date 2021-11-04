Turf field ready for St. Amant, East Ascension rivalry

Staff Report

The 2021 gridiron battle between East Ascension and St. Amant will be held at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales on Nov. 5.

East Ascension's stadium had been in the final stages of installation this week. According to Ascension Parish Schools, crews worked extra hours to complete the work in time for the annual rivalry game.

Work is underway to complete the last of the four artificial turf surfacing projects at parish high school stadiums.

• Dutchtown High’s Griffin Field was completed prior to Hurricane Ida and has served as the location for most east-side varsity games.

• St. Amant High’s The Pit was completed last week.

• Donaldsonville High’s Boutte Stadium is undergoing the final foundation work and gravel placement so that the turf surfacing can be installed. This project was delayed due to unforeseen complications such as relocation of drainage and sewage lines; installation of a new electricity pole, transformer, and meter; and the discovery of an old track underneath the field that required additional engineering to address.

Artificial turf surfacing at the high school stadiums is part of the $140 million school construction bond passed by voters in August 2020. Installation of the turf fields began after the May 2021 graduation ceremonies by contractor Sprinturf and was delayed due to weather and Hurricane Ida.