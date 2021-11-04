St. Amant, 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Departments' fire prevention teams honored

Special to The Weekly Citizen

The fire prevention teams of the St. Amant and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Departments have been recognized for their outstanding efforts around the 2021 Fire Prevention in their communities, Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said.

"These two teams are holding the standard for fire prevention, and we cannot thank them enough for their strong dedicated efforts," LeBlanc said.

The two teams have visited day care centers, churches, nursing homes and Ascension Parish Schools in their districts teaching fire prevention to the youth of Ascension Parish, LeBlanc said. “Our audience has included residents from 3-years-old to the residents of our local nursing homes," he added.

Listed are some of the statistics for the St. Amant and 5th Ward fire prevention teams:

Provided fire safety training for more than 1,200 children in their districts

Conducted field pre-plans of all the business’s in both districts

Assisted with the testing of fire hydrants in both districts

Assisted with several fire drills at local day care centers and schools

"I’m so proud to recognize this group as a premier fire prevention team," LeBlanc said. "They are all respected and admired by their peers and our local communities as the most diverse, and innovative and efficient public safety providers for the St. Amant and Darrow communities,"