Gonzales City officials, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to open All Abilities Field Saturday

Staff Report

The City of Gonzales and Mayor Barney Arceneaux will welcome Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation representatives Courtney Stephens and Noah Allen at 10 a.m. Saturday to celebrate the new “All Abilities Field.”

The opening day’s events will include a welcome ceremony followed by a clinic and short game by participants of the Team of Dreams league, sponsored by the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

Badges for Baseball players and mentors from the Gonzales Police Department, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police, area elected officials, and special guest LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson, reigning Pac-12 Baseball Coach of the Year, will be on hand to celebrate with our players. Coach Johnson and LSU baseball team members will be available to sign autographs for participants.

Gonzales’ “All Abilities Field” was recently selected as the 2021 Good Growth Award and the People’s Choice Award by the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition. The field was developed as a team project led by volunteer Erica Page, participating in the Leadership Ascension program by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce.

The team raised nearly $1 million to bring the dream to life. The field is designed for children and adults who use wheelchairs or have physical or intellectual disabilities

City of Gonzales Recreation Director Lance Kohan will be joined by the City of Walker’s Recreation Director, Randy Albarez, and Special Needs Field Director, Tracy Westmoreland, both having extensive experience in operating a special needs league in their city.

A jambalaya lunch will be provided to all by award-winning cook Doty Gautreau.

This event is open to registered participants. The All Abilities Field is at 526 S. Irma Blvd.