Assumption Parish Sheriff: Suspect accused of raping children ages 2, 5

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities arrested a Napoleonville man connected to Ascension Parish allegations of reported rape of two- and five-year-old children.

According to a news release from Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies charged 26-year-old Layne M. Barras of Hwy. 402, Napoleonville, on charges of first-degree rape (aggravated) against two female children.

In mid October 2021, detectives received information from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office which included revelations by Barras that was brought to law enforcement’s attention, that he had committed inappropriate sexual acts with two children.

The two alleged victims were well known to Barras, according to the release. Those allegations included, but were not limited to, showing child pornography to one of the children and then acting the scene out with the child.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed potential witnesses, one of which corroborated the statements made by Barras.

The evidence includes information extremely graphic in nature, according to police.

On Nov. 3, evidence was presented to an Assumption Parish Grand Jury resulting in indictments charging Barras with two counts of first-degree rape.

Barras was arrested in Assumption Parish on the evening of Nov. 3 and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: first-degree rape (two counts).

Barras remained incarcerated and ordered held without bond, according to the release.