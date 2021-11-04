Oak Grove Park, Community Center closed for elections

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Recreation officials announced the Oak Grove Community Center and Park will be closed on early voting and election days. This includes the playground and the skate park.

The spray park is already closed for the season.

Oak Grove, located at the intersection of LA Highways 42 and 73 in Prairieville, serves as a voting precinct and as a place for early voting. Parking at the facility will be reserved for people going to vote.

The closure dates are: