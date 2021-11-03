Gonzales Police: Fragrances worth $1,200 stolen from Ulta store

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department released photos of two subjects accused of taking about $1,209 in fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store in Gonzales.

According to police, the two entered the store on Oct. 18 and reportedly concealed the items and exited the store without making an attempt to pay for the merchandise.

Anyone with information leading to the identities of the two female subjects can contact Gonzales Police Department Det. Rodi at (225) 647-9583.