East Ascension/St. Amant Shout Out schedule released

Shout Out Chair James E. LeBlanc released the schedule for the East Ascension and St. Amant tradition.

The event will be Nov. 4 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to LeBlanc, $12,000 per school was raised this year.

The events will be as follows:

DJ Dolla Bill

Invocation – (East Ascension student)

National Anthem and Presentation of Colors: (St. Amant band and ROTC)

Welcome and Recognition of Committee (James E. LeBlanc and Gennia Baye)

One Cheer per school – Lead by the students

St. Amant pep band - Flag Squad – Dancers

East Ascension pep band - Flag Squad – Dancers

Golf tournament thanks

One Cheer per school – Lead by the students

St. Amant pep band - Flag Squad – Dancers

East Ascension pep band - Flag Squad – Dancers

FFA Can Food Drive Results

Drum Line Performance by both bands then together –not a competition.

“Shout-out” event – best “shout out” after three tries – this will be led by students.

Spirit stick – awarded to the winning school.

Remind everyone to pick-up after themselves – Thank parish for usage of the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center – Thanks to the 2021 Spartan / Gator Shout Out Committee

No drawing boards, noise makers, or confetti will be allowed in the building.