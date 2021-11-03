East Ascension/St. Amant Shout Out schedule released
Shout Out Chair James E. LeBlanc released the schedule for the East Ascension and St. Amant tradition.
The event will be Nov. 4 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
According to LeBlanc, $12,000 per school was raised this year.
The events will be as follows:
DJ Dolla Bill
Invocation – (East Ascension student)
National Anthem and Presentation of Colors: (St. Amant band and ROTC)
Welcome and Recognition of Committee (James E. LeBlanc and Gennia Baye)
One Cheer per school – Lead by the students
St. Amant pep band - Flag Squad – Dancers
East Ascension pep band - Flag Squad – Dancers
Golf tournament thanks
One Cheer per school – Lead by the students
St. Amant pep band - Flag Squad – Dancers
East Ascension pep band - Flag Squad – Dancers
FFA Can Food Drive Results
Drum Line Performance by both bands then together –not a competition.
“Shout-out” event – best “shout out” after three tries – this will be led by students.
Spirit stick – awarded to the winning school.
Remind everyone to pick-up after themselves – Thank parish for usage of the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center – Thanks to the 2021 Spartan / Gator Shout Out Committee
No drawing boards, noise makers, or confetti will be allowed in the building.