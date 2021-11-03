Ascension Parish student appearing in Hallmark Christmas movie

Soon it will be time for warm beverages and bundling up.

As Christmas time rolls around, one Ascension Parish student will be among the cast of a new movie to ring in the spirit of the season.

Claire Taranto will appear in the Hallmark Christmas movie "Every Time A Bell Rings." Its world premiere will be in Natchez, Miss. on Nov. 14, and will be available on Hallmark Movies Now, the channel's on-demand streaming service, on Nov. 18. The Hallmark Channel will also broadcast the movie.

The movie centers on three sisters who reunite in their hometown of Natchez after a long time apart.

Claire's mother, Shirley Taranto, said the filming in Natchez was right after Hurricane Ida. Though the weather was still warm, the set had a Christmas feel.

She was on location for a week and the crew was able to complete her scenes in three days due to pleasant weather.

Claire was able to work with two other child cast members. Though it was her first appearance in a movie, her mom credited the parish's talented and gifted program for instilling her with the confidence and ability to land the part.

Previously, she appeared in a production of "Evangeline the Musical."

"Her first experience in a movie was so good," Shirley said. "The producer and the cast were all pleasant and wonderful to work with. Everyone was very kind, and she loved it. I'm sure she would jump at the chance to do it again."

She also credited Amy Gomez, Claire's talented and gifted teacher, for playing a role in building her confidence and abilities.

The Taranto family plans on sharing an update with new photos after the movie premieres.