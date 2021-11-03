Ascension Parish Library to host publishing seminar

Staff Report

Learn how to write a query letter and book proposal that will cause editors to want more.

Retired Natchitoches Parish school music teacher, author and civic leader Danny Von Kanel will lead a publishing seminar at 5 p.m. Nov. 9, brought to you by Ascension Parish library.

Von Kanel will show you how to find market opportunities, write a query letter that gets you in the door, what works and what doesn’t, how to get a book published, and keys to writing an effective book proposal.

Von Kanel has published hundreds of magazine articles and led other Get Published seminars throughout Louisiana.

Registration required and seating is limited. To register, call (225) 647-3955.

Godzilla vs. King Kong shirts

Which is the greater monster, Godzilla or King Kong?

Choose your favorite, then design and make your own bleach and stencil T-shirt at the Ascension Parish Library.

The library will provide all the necessary supplies, including a series of stencils made up of a variety of giant monsters and different city skylines for them to fight over or destroy. Organize the stencils however you see fit, then iron on your wax paper design, use bleach to change the color of the negative space, and watch your design come to life.

Limited to teens ages 12–18. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Dutchtown branch; 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in Gonzales and 10:30 a.m. Nov. 27 in Galvez.

Registration required. Space is limited. Shirt sizes available are Medium and X Large. For more information and to register, call your library location.

Pajama Storytime

Do you love hearing stories before bedtime? Then feel free to come to Ascension Parish Library dressed in your comfy pajamas and snuggle up for a festive evening of storytime fun. At Pajama Storytime, we will read great stories, sing fun songs, and you will get to make an easy craft to take home. Pajama Storytime is being held on the second Thursday of the month in Gonzales and Galvez and the third Thursday of the month in Dutchtown through Dec. 16. Designed for kids ages 8 and younger and their families. Storytime lasts approximately 25 minutes, followed by a quick craft. Kids ages 5 years and younger may need help from a parent or older sibling with the craft. For more information, call the library or visit myAPL.org.

The Crawfish Family Band

Join the author and illustrator team behind The Crawfish Family Band — Todd-Michael St. Pierre and Lee Brandt Randall — for a fun for all ages, musical storytime at Ascension Parish Library!

You won’t want to miss this show, featuring fabulous puppets and original songs from The Crawfish Family Band performed by the talented David Randall.

St. Pierre and Randall have published several books together including Chicory & Roux: The Creole Mouse and The Cajun Mouse, Thibodeaux Turtle & Boudreaux Bunny: The Tortoise and the Hare With a Louisiana Twist, and Makin’ Groceries.

This special author/illustrator musical event for audiences of all ages will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in Gonzales; 10 a.m. Nov. 20 in Galvez and 2 p.m. Nov. 22 in Dutchtown. A book signing will follow the presentation. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Small business seminar

Join Ascension Parish Library at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 for a virtual small business seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business.

Presenter Sonia E. Wilson, business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College—Baton Rouge, will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea, as well as how to obtain a small business loan.

Topics of discussion include: the purpose of developing a feasible business plan; assessing business risks; marketing strategy development; management planning; financial planning; identifying sources of funds for business start-ups; the do’s and don'ts of borrowing money; the loan application process; and key resources available to get assistance.

Advance registration is required for this Zoom webinar brought to you by Ascension Parish Library. To register, visit our APL Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on Webinars. An email address is required to register. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live session. For additional information or assistance, call (225) 647-3955.