Firefighters teach fire safety at child care center

Special to The Weekly Citizen

In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, members of the St. Amant and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Departments paid a visit to Kidz Corner Child Care Center on Oct. 21, Chief James E. LeBlanc said.

This annual event was part of St. Amant & 5th. Ward VFD Fire Safety Week activities.

With a big, red fire truck and lots of planned activities, firefighters entertained and educated the youngsters and their families about the importance of fire safety. The kids learned safety awareness tips and got an up-close-and-personal look at the fire truck. They also watched a demonstration of a firefighter suiting up, just like they do at the station during an emergency call, stated Chief LeBlanc.

“October is Fire Prevention Month, so we spend a lot of time going to schools, churches and daycare centers to help children learn about fire safety,” LeBlanc said.

The child care center event is one of many visits the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer firefighters make to help promote the most important facets of fire safety awareness to kids.

“We start with very young children and make presentations to all grade levels, so over the years, they see it several times,” LeBlanc said. “Specifically, we teach them to get out and stay out of the house if there’s a fire; to stop, drop and roll if their clothes are on fire; to call 9-1-1 in an emergency; and what a firefighter in full gear looks like. Hopefully, they’ll never have to actually use that knowledge, but if they do, then all of the time and energy put into fire prevention will be worth it. We’re trying to put ourselves out of a job!”