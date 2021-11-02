Gonzales area Rep. Kathy Edmonston among 14 questioning vaccination for children

Staff Report

State Rep. Kathy Edmonston was among 14 Louisiana House Republicans to sign a letter to the state's education leader questioning COVID-19 vaccination for children.

Edmonston, who represents the Gonzales area of Ascension Parish for District 88, sent the letter to Louisiana's Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley.

"The likelihood of children of this age group with no co-morbidities to survive from Covid is 99.9973 percent. Their immune system is more robust. The number one risk factor for Covid is age," the letter stated.

The letter goes on to point out the authorization for children ages 5 to 11 is under emergency use as "an experimental drug and this must be communicated to those receiving the shot."

In the letter, which was also sent to district superintendents around the state, representatives said they believe parents should be on-site if their children are going to be vaccinated at a school event.