DOTD announces lane closure today for Airline Highway in Ascension Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises that U.S. 61 (Airline Hwy.) northbound will have a right lane closure in Ascension Parish beginning at 8 a.m. on Oct. 29 and ending at about 5 p.m. the same day.

The closure will be in place between Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 3038 (E. Cornerview St.), and is necessary for crews to remove Hurricane Ida debris outside the roadway.

Travelers should use caution when passing through this area. As crews continue to work clearing debris throughout southeast Louisiana, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment, and refrain from driving around "road closed" barricades, as crews are near the road and oncoming traffic. Don’t drive distracted or impaired, and be extra cautious.