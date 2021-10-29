Assumption Parish deputies arrest Geismar man on felony warrants

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities arrested a Geismar man on felony failure to appear warrants from Kenner and East Baton Rouge Parish.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 23-year-old Lance Joseph Cavalier Jr. of New River, Geismar, after a traffic incident near Paincourtville at Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 70.

According to a news release, Cavalier was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the following charges: failure to appear - East Baton Rouge Parish for possession/manufacture/distribution of Schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance, and failure to appear - Kenner Police Department for felony theft, misdemeanor theft, and felony unauthorized use of a moveable.

As of the time of the release, Cavalier was being held without bond pending transfer to the appropriate jurisdiction.