Two suspects sought for stealing from outlet stores in Gonzales

Gonzales Police Department officers are seeking a male and female suspected of stealing merchandise from the Nike and Michael Kors stores in Tanger Outlet.

According to Gonzales Police, the pair is suspected of taking merchandise worth $1,319.50 from the Nike Outlet store, and $1,000 in merchandise from the Michael Kors store.

Police reported they were last seen leaving the area in a Honda Accord sedan.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Burchell at (225) 647-9536.