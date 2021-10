Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Ascension Parish Road in Prairieville, between Hwy. 73 and U.S. Hwy. 61 (Airline Highway), will be closed to through traffic Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry from U.S. 61 will not be allowed; entry from Hwy. 73 will be limited to local traffic, school buses, and emergency vehicles.

The closure is necessary to make needed asphalt repairs.