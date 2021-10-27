Masks optional: Ascension Parish government following Governor's guidelines

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced Oct. 27 the parish will follow the masking guidelines set forth by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the federal government.

All parish buildings will now make wearing face masks optional, except in those buildings used for health care, including the Ascension Parish Health Unit and Counseling Center. Those buildings fall under federal regulations, where the wearing of face masks is still required.

Cointment noted that private businesses can set their own masking requirements; the Ascension Parish School System has announced that “face coverings for staff, students, and visitors will be optional in Ascension Parish Public Schools with the exception of school buses per Presidential Executive Order and CDC.”

Non-invasive temperature scanning is still required at all buildings, as is the practice of social distancing and hand-sanitizing.

Additionally, Donaldsonville City Council members announced during the Oct. 26 meeting the city will follow the state and federal guidelines on masking.