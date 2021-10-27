Ascension Parish Library to host publishing seminar

Staff Report

Learn how to write a query letter and book proposal that will cause editors to want more. Retired Natchitoches Parish school music teacher, author, and civic leader Danny Von Kanel leads this publishing seminar, brought to you by Ascension Parish library.

Von Kanel will show attendees how to find market opportunities, write a query letter that gets noticed, what works and what doesn’t, how to get a book published, and keys to writing an effective book proposal.

Von Kanel has published hundreds of magazine articles and led other Get Published seminars throughout Louisiana.

Get Published will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Registration required and seating is limited. To register, call (225) 647-3955.

LYRC and LTRC

Calling all kids and teens in third through 12th grade. It’s time to voice your opinion on your favorite books at Ascension Parish Library by casting your vote in the Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Award (LYRC) and Louisiana Teen Readers’ Choice Award (LTRC) contests.

LYRC and LTRC were established by the State Library of Louisiana to find out which books you like best. Several titles have been nominated for three different age ranges: grades 3–5, 6–8, and 9–12. The lists include books by award-winning authors, and we want to know which are your favorites. Anyone who wishes to vote must read or listen to three or more of the nominated titles for their grade level before voting. Voting begins Monday, and votes must be submitted no later than Feb. 18, 2022. For more information, call the library or visit myAPL.org.

Wood Slice Turkeys

Turkey Day is just around the corner. Gear up for Thanksgiving by making a turkey out of a slice of wood and let it gobble its way into your home seasonal decorations. Beginning Monday, pick up a craft packet from any Ascension Parish Library location that contains supplies to make an adorable wood slice turkey. The only thing you will need to provide at home are scissors. After putting your turkey together, finish it off with a magnet to proudly display him on the fridge or tie a string around him to make a cute ornament. You can even use him as a placeholder at the dinner table. It’s up to you!

Be sure to snap a photo of your finished creation and share it with us on Facebook or Instagram by tagging us @myAPLibrary. Designed for kids ages 6–8, but all ages are welcome to participate. Younger children may need assistance with completing the craft. Available while supplies last. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Starting and Financing a Small Business Seminar

Join Ascension Parish Library at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 for a virtual small business seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business.

Presenter Sonia E. Wilson, business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College - Baton Rouge, will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea, as well as how to obtain a small business loan. Topics of discussion include: the purpose of developing a feasible business plan; assessing business risks; marketing strategy development; management planning; financial planning; identifying sources of funds for business start-ups; the do’s and don'ts of borrowing money; the loan application process; and key resources available to get assistance.

Advance registration is required for this Zoom webinar brought to you by Ascension Parish Library. To register, visit the APL Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on Webinars. An email address is required to register. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live session. For additional information or assistance, call (225) 647-3955.