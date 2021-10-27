Agencies' joint investigation leads to arrests of Ascension Parish trio

Staff Report

A joint investigation led to three arrests after authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on Woodhaven Drive in Gonzales and Kay Drive in Prairieville on Oct. 18.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies, Gonzales Police Department officers, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies worked together on the matter, according to an APSO news release.

Detectives reported finding about 27 pounds of marijuana, some 900 THC Vape Pens, 42 bottles of THC syrup, 37 jars of THC wax, 34 packs of THC edible candies, and 30 premade marijuana cigarettes.

On the same day, deputies executed a second search warrant on a residence located on Kay Drive in Prairieville. Detectives located marijuana, 446 premade marijuana cigarettes, and other drug paraphernalia. Both search warrants were connected to the joint investigation.

Three subjects were arrested and charged with the following:

-- Jack Bush, 37, of Gonzales was charged with five counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces a misdemeanor and felony charge with the Gonzales Police Department.

-- Sabrina Fisher, 22, of Prairieville was charged with possession of marijuana, four counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and Illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of Illegal controlled dangerous substances.

-- Derrick Diez, 23, of St. Amant was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and Illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of Illegal controlled dangerous substances.

The three suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville. No bond information was given.