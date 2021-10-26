Interstate 10 lane closure set for Oct. 30-31 in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises that Interstate 10 eastbound will have a left lane closure in Ascension Parish on Oct. 30 and 31.

The closures will be in place during daylight hours and are located between mile markers 177.5 and 184, according to a DOTD news release.

Exits within the lane closures are Exit 177 (Gonzales/St. Gabriel), Exit 179 (Gonzales/Burnside), and Exit 182 (Sorrento/Donaldsonville).

The closures are necessary for crews to remove Hurricane Ida debris from the median.

Travelers should use caution when passing through this area. As crews continue to work clearing debris throughout southeast Louisiana, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment, and refrain from driving around "road closed" barricades, as crews are near the road and oncoming traffic. Don’t drive distracted or impaired, and be extra cautious.

Debris removal progress can be seen at www.511la.org. The page is updated daily at 6 a.m. to reflect data from the previous day following disposal of debris material.