Honeywell donates school supplies to Ascension and Iberville parishes

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Recently the employees at the Honeywell Geismar Facility donated school supplies to both Ascension and Iberville school systems and Volunteer Ascension.

“We continue to thank Honeywell and our Chemical Partners for the continued donations they give our school systems,” said Industrial CAER Chairman Chief James E. LeBlanc.

School supplies including rulers, pencils, notebooks and art supplies were donated in the effort to support education readiness and ensure students have the necessary school supplies needed for the school year at home and in the classroom, LeBlanc said.

“I am proud of the results. But most importantly, I am happy students in Ascension and Iberville parishes will have the tools they need for a successful school year,” LeBlanc said. “Our local chemical facilities here in Ascension Parish want to do everything they can to make a positive impact on the leaders of tomorrow.”