Ascension Parish's COVID cases fall 27.4%; Louisiana cases plummet 17.3%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,757 new cases. That's down 17.3% from the previous week's tally of 4,545 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 48th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 14.2% from the week before, with 509,903 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.74% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 11 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ascension Parish reported 77 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 106 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 21,717 cases and 239 deaths.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 46 parishes, with the best declines in Caddo Parish, with 184 cases from 315 a week earlier; in Ouachita Parish, with 177 cases from 300; and in St. Tammany Parish, with 171 cases from 241.

Louisiana ranked 44th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 53.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 66.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Louisiana reported administering another 61,147 vaccine doses, including 34,060 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 92,300 vaccine doses, including 21,255 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 4,791,611 total doses.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in West Carroll Parish with 277 cases per 100,000 per week; Webster Parish with 258; and St. James Parish with 213. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Lafayette Parish, with 294 cases; East Baton Rouge Parish, with 286 cases; and Calcasieu Parish, with 224. Weekly case counts rose in 17 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lafayette, Webster and St. Landry parishes.

In Louisiana, 141 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 148 people were reported dead.

A total of 755,631 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 14,462 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 45,444,260 people have tested positive and 735,941 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 367

The week before that: 458

Four weeks ago: 813

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation: