Halloween trick-or-treating set for Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in Ascension Parish

Halloween trick-or-treating will be observed Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. throughout Ascension Parish.

Municipalities Donaldsonville, Gonzales, and Sorrento, and Ascension Parish government have approved the same date and times for the 2021 tradition.

Parish government reminded in a social media post that children who plan on participating should be chaperoned by an adult.

